‘It’s great working together’: Twin sisters making history in shipping industry

Two women, who happen to be twins, are making history at UPS. (Source: WSB)
By Berndt Petersen
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WSB) – Alyssa Strickland and her sister Britteny Strickland-Varnedoe know their way around anything with 18 wheels.

The twin sisters both have a lot in common.

“We just tell everybody, ‘Call us twins’,” Strickland-Varnedoe said. “We’ve been called twins our whole life when we were young, we thought it was actually our name.”

The twins have also made history. They are the first women at the huge Atlanta hub of UPS to become on-road supervisors.

The women train the drivers of the big rigs.

UPS supervisor Kimberly Smith said this marks 100 years of women in the ranks of UPS.

“I can’t express how proud I am,” she said.

Women in the company now work in every role, including the CEO.

Strickland and Strickland-Varnedoe said they love their roles in the company.

But when it comes to who’s the better driver, they are both in agreement.

“We’re the same,” Strickland-Varnedoe said.

Strickland said it is a great experience working with her sister.

“It’s great working together. We ride together to work, and train together. We do it all together,” she said. “It’s just fun.”

Copyright 2023 WSB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mercer County Sheriff's Department vehicle
Mercer County Sheriff’s Department announces DUI and seat belt checkpoints
Powerball winning ticket sold in Virginia.
Pulaski gas station owner reacts to selling $161 million Powerball ticket
Blue Flames Bar & Grill has Grand Opening in Bluefield, WV
Blue Flames Bar & Grill has Grand Opening in Bluefield, WV
A man was charged with Wanton Endangerment on Friday after firing shots into a home in Shady...
Man charged with firing rounds into home in Raleigh County
Peterstown woman celebrates 101st birthday
Peterstown woman celebrates 101st birthday

Latest News

The Bluefield, West Virginia Police Department (BPD) is not recruiting certified and...
Bluefield, W.Va. Police Department is now recruiting
President Joe Biden talks about health care during a visit to the Kempsville Recreation Center...
Joe Biden plans new taxes on the rich to help save Medicare
A view of the scene Feb. 24, 2023, as the cleanup continues at the site of of a Norfolk...
Safety agency opens probe of rail operator Norfolk Southern
FILE - Actor Ben Savage arrives at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sept. 10,...
‘Boy Meets World’ star Ben Savage enters US House race in LA
WeightWatchers offers subscribers meal plans with the goal of losing excess weight.
WeightWatchers gets into prescription weight loss business