Drinking, drug use and driving increased during COVID, WVU study says

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - One trauma center in West Virginia saw an uptick in alcohol and drug use by patients treated for injuries sustained in car accidents during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a West Virginia University study.

Researchers reportedly found patients were using more drugs, including cannabinoids, opioids and stimulants during the pandemic than prior to its onset.

Toni Marie Rudisill, assistant professor in the WVU School of Public Health, led the research team that included pre-med student Lucie Steinmetz and Dr. James Bardes, assistant professor in the Department of Surgery’s Division of Trauma, Acute Care Surgery and Surgical Critical Care.

The patients were treated at Jon Michael Moore Trauma Center in Morgantown, one of two Level 1 trauma centers in West Virginia.

Rudisill and her team wanted to see if alcohol and drugs among drivers in rural areas were similar to other studies that showed an increase in urban areas during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was important to determine what was happening here in West Virginia and if we were following the same trend,” Rudisill said. “Our findings may be generalizable to West Virginia. However, we are unsure if our findings would be generalizable to other rural areas.”

The team set out to analyze and compare records of patients ages 18 and older who were treated for car accident-related injuries during two time frames: pre-COVID-19 period — Sept. 1, 2018, to March 15, 2020, and COVID-19 period — March 16, 2020, to Sept. 30, 2021.

Throughout the study period, officials said 1,465 patients received treatment and were tested to determine whether they had been using alcohol or drugs.

“Given our state’s rurality, it can take quite a bit of time to transport severely injured patients from the scene of a crash to a trauma center,” Rudisill said. “Patients may receive medication from emergency medical services as part of their care during transport. However, drug and alcohol tests are performed on patients when they arrive at the trauma center. It is entirely possible that a patient may have consumed an opioid before the crash, but then received one as part of their care during transport to the trauma center. For that reason, those individuals’ results would be excluded from the analysis as we would not be able to determine if the opioids in their system were taken before the crash or administered by EMS on the way to the trauma center.”

The study found that the number of drugs patients tested positive for was 31% greater during the COVID-19 period. Stimulant and opioid use significantly increased among treated patients and cannabinoid use increased marginally, while depressant use decreased over the study period.

The majority of the patients, 57%, were male and between the ages of 20 and 45, researchers said. Overall, 84% were drivers of the vehicles and 72% were wearing seatbelts.

Rudisill said public health interventions may be needed in West Virginia to curb the activity.

“Getting people to stop using drugs and/or alcohol and then driving is a complex issue,” Rudisill said. “Reducing this behavior in a population often requires a combination of educational, environmental, behavioral and policy approaches to be effective.”

