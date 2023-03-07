Businesses get ready for 15th Annual Lewisburg Chocolate Festival

Lewisburg Chocolate Festival
Lewisburg Chocolate Festival(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WVVA) - If you’ve got a sweet tooth and the desire to help a good cause, Lewisburg will be the place for you on April 8, 2023.

The Lewisburg Chocolate Festival, now in its 15th year, serves as both a community event filled with food and music, as well as a fundraiser for the local United Way.

A New Chapter Bookstore has participated in the Chocolate Festival two other times, making this their third year. The store’s manager, Shaye Gadomski, says they are excited to join in the fun once again and adds that the event is a great way to meet new people and introduce them to the city.

“I just love seeing all the people and how excited they are to come see us and visit Lewisburg because a lot of people come from out of town and it’s their first time here, so, hopefully, form new relationships there and they’ll come back later.”

On April 8, A New Chapter will be passing out chocolates and coordinating a city-wide scavenger hunt involving other businesses.

As for the festival, tickets went on sale on Monday, March 6. Those tickets must be purchased online in advance, but a limited number will be sold on the day of the event. Tickets are $5 and will allow festivalgoers to enjoy tasting around the event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets come in a set of five and most tasting cost one ticket each.

Click here to learn more.

