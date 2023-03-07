Bond appeal denied for man accused of killing his dogs in Franklin County

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - The Franklin County man accused of killing his two dogs in February will remain in custody.

During a Tuesday hearing in Rocky Mount, Judge James Reynolds denied bond for 58-year-old Terry Michel.

Michel appeared in Franklin County Circuit Court hoping to reverse a General District Court ruling that prevented his release on bond.

“Have you ever been charged with a crime?” asked Aaron Houchens, Michel’s attorney. “No sir,” Michel replied.

Houchens noted Michel had no criminal record and no history of violence before the latest charges.

Michel’s brother-in-law described him as “a really nice guy.”

“I’ve known him for 40 years,” Don Anderson told the judge. “I’ve never seen him aggressive or angry at anybody.”

Michel is accused of animal cruelty and making a false report. After initially telling officers the dogs were stolen, Investigators say he admitted killing the two black labs.

“Are you asking that Mr. Michel be released today?” Commonwealth’s Attorney Cooper Brown asked Rhonda Michel. “No, I’m asking that he not be released today.” Michel replied. “And why is that? Because I’m afraid,” she said.

Rhonda Michel said she was scared the situation had reached the point that her husband would kill their dogs.

“I feel like this is an aggression towards me and, that if he would go that far then I’m not safe either,” she said.

Judge Reynolds said he understood Rhonda Michel’s concern for her safety, and ordered Terry Michel to remain in custody.

Rhonda Michel’s attorney said her client is relieved her husband will remain at the Western Virginia Regional Jail.

“He’s kind of lost it all, and we think he’s at a very volatile point, that if he were released that he could be a danger to himself and others,” Sherry Scott told reporters.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled in early May.

Michel confessed to killing his two black labs, Colby and Caleb, February 16, according to court documents obtained by WDBJ7.

