Bluefield, W.Va. Police Department is now recruiting

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Bluefield, West Virginia Police Department (BPD) is now recruiting certified and probationary police officers according to a post by BPD.

The post mentions that it is no longer required to be a West Virginia resident to apply.

The positions are 12-hour shifts with every other three-day weekends off.

Those looking to apply can find more information here, or applications can be picked up at City Hall.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.