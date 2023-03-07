Bluefield, W.Va. Police Department is now recruiting

The Bluefield, West Virginia Police Department (BPD) is now recruiting certified and...
The Bluefield, West Virginia Police Department (BPD) is now recruiting certified and probationary police officers(WVVA News)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Bluefield, West Virginia Police Department (BPD) is now recruiting certified and probationary police officers according to a post by BPD.

The post mentions that it is no longer required to be a West Virginia resident to apply.

The positions are 12-hour shifts with every other three-day weekends off.

Those looking to apply can find more information here, or applications can be picked up at City Hall.

