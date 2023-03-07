BAC to host beer, art and community fundraiser at Weathered Ground on Saturday

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A new fundraiser for the Beckley Art Center (BAC) will focus on art, community and beer.

The BAC has partnered with Weathered Ground Brewery in Ghent to host the event. It will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 11, at the brewery, which is located at 2027 Flat Top Road.

In addition to live music and art demonstrations, Weathered Ground will be unveiling a new drink just for the art center.

The event is part of the BAC’s ongoing effort to bring in more funding. WVVA spoke to Seth Hughes, Director of Performing Arts at the BAC, to learn more about where the event’s proceeds will be allocated. He says they will be put toward employee salaries, as well as other needs in the performing arts department.

“Salaries is a big thing that grants don’t cover, so it’s good to have a fundraiser and people donating so that we can make enough money to pay us to be here,” Hughes explained. “No us: no programs; no Beckley Art Center...”

Ticket prices vary per age as this is a family event. At the door, they are $25 for adults, $10 for those aged 18 to six and kids five and under get in for free. A discount is available for those who purchase tickets in advance.

To learn more about the event or to purchase tickets, visit beckleyartcenter.com.

