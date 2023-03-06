Winds will pick up, and temps will drop as we head into Tuesday

A few showers will also be possible overnight-early Tues AM
TEMP FORECAST
TEMP FORECAST
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 5:32 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
OVERNIGHT
OVERNIGHT

As a weak cold front starts to head into the area, we’ll see increasing clouds tonight, and the winds will start to pick up as well. Temps tonight should hover in the 50s, staying mild for this of year until the front passes through.

WINDS OVERNIGHT
WINDS OVERNIGHT

We could see a few spotty showers after midnight-Tuesday, but the chance of rain will stay slim since this system is running into a lot of dry air.

RAIN CHANCE
RAIN CHANCE

Cooler air will move in behind this system Tuesday, so temps tomorrow will drop, not rise, during the day. We’ll start in the 50s tomorrow AM, and drop into the 40 by the afternoon.

TUESDAY PLANNER
TUESDAY PLANNER

Tuesday night will be cold as we clear out; lows will hit the 20s and 30s.

CHANCE OF RAIN THIS WEEK
CHANCE OF RAIN THIS WEEK

Wednesday will bring sunny and seasonable weather with highs for most in the upper 40s-low 50s. We look quiet for most of Thursday too, but our next low-pressure system will move in on Friday, bringing a chilly and unsettled end to the week...

STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

