Two men sentenced for Mercer County arson scheme

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Two local men have been sentenced today for an arson scheme from 2019.

According to a release from The U.S. Attorney’s Office, Southern District of West Virginia, “Scott Meadows of Welch and Christopher Gross of Bluefield, Va. were sentenced to three years and five months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for wire fraud. Each admitted to a role in an arson fraud scheme and was also ordered to pay $13,140 in restitution.”

The release said that another defendant, Douglas Vineyard, bought a house on Princeton Avenue in Bluefield, West W.Va. at the instruction of Gross on July 1, 2019.

“On July 31, 2019, Vineyard bought an insurance policy on the house with assistance from Gross, stating that the house’s purchase price had been $50,000. The insurance coverage included $285,500 for the dwelling, $142,750 for the contents and $14,275 for other structures,” it said.

In August of 2019 the three men planned to burn the house down and collect the insurance money on it.

The release said, “On August 6, 2019, Meadows set fire to the house with the help of two other individuals who were each offered $500 for their assistance. The house was a total loss. On August 16, 2019, Vineyard faxed a Sworn Statement of Proof of Loss seeking $285,500 in insurance proceeds for the house. The insurance company spent over $13,000 investigating Vineyard’s false claim, ultimately denying it.”

