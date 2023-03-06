A sunny and warm day is on tap.

Temperatures will be reaching into the upper 60s today.
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 5:43 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We’re going to start out with a chilly morning today. Temperatures this morning are sitting in the 30s and 40s. Over the next several hours though, we will be seeing temperatures reaching into the 50s and 60s. Our high temperatures will be topping off in the upper 60s / low 70s by 3 PM. Clouds will be variable throughout the day, though we will end up with lighter cloud cover by the evening.

Temperatures will be reaching into the upper 60s.
Temperatures will be reaching into the upper 60s.(WVVA WEATHER)

Heading overnight, we will remain mild with temperatures in the upper 40s. We will also see some rain and wind moving in as well. The rain showers will begin popping up after midnight tonight and remain isolated through tomorrow morning. The wind will begin picking up, gusting as high as 30 miles per hour through Tuesday afternoon.

Temperatures tonight will stay mild
Temperatures tonight will stay mild(WVVA WEATHER)
Rain at times after midnight tonight.
Rain at times after midnight tonight.(WVVA WEATHER)

The rest of Tuesday will remain dry after lunchtime, with lessening clouds through the afternoon. Temperatures on Tuesday will top off in the morning, with temperatures decreasing throughout the day. Wind will stay pretty strong though, gusting as high as 35, maybe 40 miles per hour along our southeast.

Winds will be a little gusty at times Tuesday morning.
Winds will be a little gusty at times Tuesday morning.(WVVA WEATHER)

As we head through the middle of the week, we will stay dry. Thursday night we are looking at our next big frontal system to be moving though the area, bringing us the chance for our next dose of winter weather. Temperatures will be much cooler, reaching down into the 30s and 40s.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Peterstown woman celebrates 101st birthday
Peterstown woman celebrates 101st birthday
Nine local wrestlers named state champions
Nine local wrestlers named WVSSAC state champions
Traditionally the eatery closed its doors for the owners to explore the world for new recipes.
Cuz’s in Pounding Mill is back open for its 44th season
Berkshire’s Old Fashioned Frozen Custards reopens with new name and menu
Berkshire’s Old Fashioned Frozen Custards reopens with new name and menu
It features inflatables, arcade games and more.
Bounce Zone in Claypool Hill is open for business

Latest News

WVVA Weather
WVVA Weather
Tomorrow will be a very warm day.
Major warmth on the way for the start of the work week.
WVVA Weather
WVVA Weather
Sunny through the day on Sunday
Dry conditions continue through the weekend.