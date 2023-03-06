Some still experiencing delays in receiving foster/ adoptive parent payments from DHHR

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Nearly two weeks ago, a spokesperson for the Dept. of Health and Human Resources said the agency was working to resolve a technical glitch that delayed payments to foster and adoptive parents across the state.

At a press conference with the Governor, the spokesperson said normal payments would resume by March. However, some are still experiencing delays in receiving the February payments.

Eric Williams is an adoptive parent who still hasn’t received the February payment and has taken a loan to make ends meet.

“I think there’s something more serious going on. Anytime one of the adoptive or foster parents calls in, it’s the same answer: we’re working on it. But there’s no word on when the stipends that reimburse and help with childcare will come in.”

WVVA News reached out to a spokesperson at the DHHR in an effort to learn more about possible continued delays. We will share that response once received.

