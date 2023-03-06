Road worker struck, killed while directing traffic, police say

According to Michigan State Police, the worker was holding a traffic control sign on County...
According to Michigan State Police, the worker was holding a traffic control sign on County Road 681 when he was hit by a 1997 Dodge pickup.(Michigan State Police)
By 16 News Now and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 12:41 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU/Gray News) – A road worker was struck and killed Friday morning while directing traffic in Michigan, officials said.

According to Michigan State Police, the worker was holding a traffic control sign on County Road 681 when he was hit by a 1997 Dodge pickup.

The road worker was identified as 58-year-old Rene Rangel.

MSP said investigation revealed that the driver of the pickup, a 30-year-old man, failed to follow traffic controls while attempting to pass a stopped vehicle. That’s when he struck Rangel and rear-ended the stopped vehicle, police said.

No one else was injured in the crash.

Police said they believe drugs were a factor, but the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WNDU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Peterstown woman celebrates 101st birthday
Peterstown woman celebrates 101st birthday
Nine local wrestlers named state champions
Nine local wrestlers named WVSSAC state champions
Traditionally the eatery closed its doors for the owners to explore the world for new recipes.
Cuz’s in Pounding Mill is back open for its 44th season
Berkshire’s Old Fashioned Frozen Custards reopens with new name and menu
Berkshire’s Old Fashioned Frozen Custards reopens with new name and menu
Hotel Thelma
Taking a look inside the historic Hotel Thelma

Latest News

The woman was taken to St. Francis Medical Center in Hartford, where she was pronounced dead.
Jet in deadly flight may have had ‘trim issues’: NTSB
FILE - The Twitter splash page is seen on a digital device on April 25, 2022, in San Diego. (AP...
Twitter glitches as links, logins fail
Emergency officials were called to respond to the area of Twin Oaks Mobile Home Park around...
Newborn found dead in field despite Safe Haven law, Wisconsin police say
FILE - Gary Rossington of the band Lynyrd Skynyrd performs on Day 1 of the 2015 Big Barrel...
Lynyrd Skynyrd founding member Gary Rossington dead at 71
Fireworks are thrown at officers Sunday at 'Cop City,' a controversial future public training...
Police: Dozens arrested after violent protest at Atlanta public training center’s future site