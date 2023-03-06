Raleigh County man arrested for Arson


A Raleigh County man is placed under arrest after deputies said he intentionally set fire to a structure in Odd, W.Va.(SRJ)
By Annie Moore
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 1:02 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ODD, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Raleigh County man was placed under arrest after deputies said he intentionally set fire to a structure in Odd, W.Va.

Jeremiah Jack Dickerson was arrested on the charge on Sunday.

According to the complaint, deputies were called to a structure fire on the 200 block of S. Westview Lane in Odd on March 4th. When deputies arrived on scene, they said they found Dickerson who told them that he had intentionally started the fire and left.

While attempting to detain the defendant, the complaint said Dickerson attempted to jump away from law enforcement, balled his fist, and displayed a combative stance. Toward that end, he was also charged with Obstructing a Police Officer.

Dickerson is currently being held in Southern Regional Jail (SRJ) on a $50,000 bond.

The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Dept. is investigating.

