Police say 3 dead, 1 wounded in shooting at Illinois home

The police department in Bolingbrook, Illinois, said in a statement that officers responded to...
The police department in Bolingbrook, Illinois, said in a statement that officers responded to the home around 8:15 p.m. Sunday.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 6:40 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (AP) — Three people were dead and a fourth was hospitalized after a shooting during a suspected home invasion in suburban Chicago, police said.

The police department in Bolingbrook, Illinois, said in a statement that officers responded to the home around 8:15 p.m. Sunday.

A man, a woman and a girl had been shot and were pronounced dead at the scene. Another woman who also had been shot was taken to a hospital. Her condition was not immediately known.

The identities and ages of the victims were not immediately released.

Police said Sunday that a suspect in the shootings was detained, but no additional information was provided.

A crime scene investigation was being conducted in the community about 30 miles (48 kilometers) west of Chicago, police said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Peterstown woman celebrates 101st birthday
Peterstown woman celebrates 101st birthday
Nine local wrestlers named state champions
Nine local wrestlers named WVSSAC state champions
Traditionally the eatery closed its doors for the owners to explore the world for new recipes.
Cuz’s in Pounding Mill is back open for its 44th season
Berkshire’s Old Fashioned Frozen Custards reopens with new name and menu
Berkshire’s Old Fashioned Frozen Custards reopens with new name and menu
It features inflatables, arcade games and more.
Bounce Zone in Claypool Hill is open for business

Latest News

A Ukrainian self-propelled artillery vehicle fires on the frontline, Donetsk region, Ukraine,...
Russia steps up effort to take elusive prize of Ukraine city
A suspect in possession of explosive material was arrested, police said.
Man charged with blowing up PG&E transformers in California
A suspect in possession of explosive material was arrested, police said.
Man allegedly blew up transformers
Raymond Earl Flack and Emily Abigail Bush were arrested after they allegedly tried to rob a...
Man holds suspect at gunpoint after catching him in garage, sheriff says