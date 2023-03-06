Police: Dozens arrested after violent protest at Atlanta public training center’s future site

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First/Gray News) - Chaos erupted Sunday evening at the future site of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center in DeKalb County.

Police say this was a coordinated attack against law enforcement, and more than 30 people were arrested Sunday night.

Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said several pieces of construction equipment were set on fire at the site, the Associated Press reported.

Officials say around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, a group of protesters left an event that was not far away from the site of the proposed Atlanta public safety training center. They then headed over to the site armed with dangerous items, including fireworks, big rocks, Molotov cocktails and other devices.

Police said more than 30 people were arrested Sunday near the controversial future site of a public training center. (Source: Atlanta PD/CNN)

The Atlanta Police Department released surveillance video from where construction is underway for the training site. In the videos, you can see police scurrying to close the gates, and alleged agitators throwing those dangerous items at officers.

Activists have been protesting the planning and construction of the proposed Atlanta police training center, which they refer to as “Cop City,” for months now.

Protests escalated after the death of an activist Manuel “Tortuguita” Paez Terán on Jan. 18. Officials later said Teran first shot and hit a state trooper before other troopers shot and killed him as part of an operation to clear the property of illegal campers.

Protesters say they are going to be at the site all week long. The forest defenders were in the area holding an event as a part of a “week of action” running through Saturday.

Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum discusses the events that led up to dozens of arrests at the DeKalb County site on Sunday. (Source: WXIA/CNN)

None of the officers were hurt during Sunday’s incident, but the Atlanta Police chief says officers had to use less lethal actions to take some people into custody, many of whom are not from Atlanta.

The chief addressed the public about what occurred Sunday night, saying this type of behavior will not be tolerated.

“When it’s a legitimate protest you have the full protection of the Atlanta Police Department. This is not a protest, this is criminal activity and the charges that will be brought forth will show that. When you throw commercial-grade fireworks, Molotov cocktails, large rocks, your only intent is to harm,” Schierbaum said.

The Atlanta Police Department says it plans to release more information about the charges that those arrested are facing on Monday.

