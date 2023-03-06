Mr. Sparky Spotlight: safety devices for homes
Published: Mar. 6, 2023
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - On this week’s edition of Mr. Sparky Spotlight, WVVA learned about ‘GFCI’ devices. GFCI stands for ‘ground fault circuit interrupter.’
It is a safer type of receptacle to use around water, according to Kristen and Lee Lewis, with Mr. Sparky of Southern WV, located in Mercer County.
There is a reset button on the front of the outlet, and the safety device can be installed in a bathroom, kitchen or anywhere near water.
