Mr. Sparky Spotlight: safety devices for homes

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - On this week’s edition of Mr. Sparky Spotlight, WVVA learned about ‘GFCI’ devices. GFCI stands for ‘ground fault circuit interrupter.’

It is a safer type of receptacle to use around water, according to Kristen and Lee Lewis, with Mr. Sparky of Southern WV, located in Mercer County.

There is a reset button on the front of the outlet, and the safety device can be installed in a bathroom, kitchen or anywhere near water.

To get in touch with Mr. Sparky of Southern WV, go here. You can also call 304-355-5200.

To watch past segments, go here.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.