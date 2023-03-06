Mr. Sparky Spotlight: safety devices for homes

Mr. sparky of Southern WV offers many services, including ones related to electrical issues.
By Melinda Zosh
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - On this week’s edition of Mr. Sparky Spotlight, WVVA learned about ‘GFCI’ devices. GFCI stands for ‘ground fault circuit interrupter.’

It is a safer type of receptacle to use around water, according to Kristen and Lee Lewis, with Mr. Sparky of Southern WV, located in Mercer County.

There is a reset button on the front of the outlet, and the safety device can be installed in a bathroom, kitchen or anywhere near water.

To get in touch with Mr. Sparky of Southern WV, go here. You can also call 304-355-5200.

