Mercer County Sheriff’s Department announces DUI and seat belt checkpoints
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department will be conducting two DUI and seatbelt checkpoints in March according to a statement from the department.
Glenwood Park Road will be the first location on March 17 from 8 p.m. until midnight, while the second will be on March 18 on Hinton Road from midnight to 4 a.m.
