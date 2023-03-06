Mercer County Sheriff’s Department announces DUI and seat belt checkpoints

Mercer County Sheriff's Department vehicle
Mercer County Sheriff's Department vehicle(WVVA News)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department will be conducting two DUI and seatbelt checkpoints in March according to a statement from the department.

Glenwood Park Road will be the first location on March 17 from 8 p.m. until midnight, while the second will be on March 18 on Hinton Road from midnight to 4 a.m.

