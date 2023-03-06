Mercer County man sentenced to prison for fentanyl crime

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Bluefield man was sentenced today for distributing fentanyl.

According to a release from The U.S. Attorney’s Office, Southern District of West Virginia, “Jermaine Antwon Jones, 34, of Bluefield, was sentenced today to five years and 10 months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release.”

The release said that Jones sold “a quantity of fentanyl to a confidential informant in Bluefield” in January of 2022, and he admitted to selling the fentanyl along with more quantities of fentanyl and cocaine to the informant two more times in Mercer County.

“On January 19, 2022, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Jones’ residence and found approximately 15 grams of fentanyl and 7.94 grams of cocaine. Jones admitted that he planned to distribute the controlled substances,” the release said.

Jones was also previously convicted for distributing cocaine in October of 2018.

The release added, “Jones was sentenced today to two years in prison for committing a crime while on supervised release for that conviction, to run concurrently with today’s five-year, 10-month sentence.”

