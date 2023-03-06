Man charged with firing rounds into home in Raleigh County

SHADY SPRING, W.Va. (WVVA) - A man was charged with Wanton Endangerment on Friday after deputies said he fired multiple rounds into a Shady Spring home in February.

Roy David Epling was arrested on the charge on Friday, March 3, 2023.

According to complaint, deputies were originally called to the home on February 21, 2023, in response to a destruction of property complaint. When they arrived, they said they found evidence of multiple bullet holes, two of which had traveled through the first bedroom and into a juvenile’s bedroom. Had the juvenile been in the bed at the time, the complaint said the round would have struck the juvenile in the head.

Later in the investigation, deputies learned of a beef between the juvenile that lived in the home and Epling over a female.

The complaint said at least ten bullet holes were found outside of the residence.

The case is currently under investigation by the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Dept.

