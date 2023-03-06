Irish/Celtic Heritage Festival to begin Saturday in Beckley

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - This weekend, the City of Beckley is paying tribute to tradition.

The weeklong Irish/Celtic Heritage Festival will kick off on Saturday, March 11, with Irish road bowling on the McManus Trail. Other events include Celtic dancing, bagpipe playing and more.

The city used to put on a larger Irish festival annually, but it’s been years since it was last held. WVVA spoke to Jill Moorefield, Director of Beckley Events, who says it’s nice to see a once cherished event return...

And begin event season early.

“It’s great to be able to offer something in March,” Moorefield shared. “Normally, we start in April with our Coffee and Tea Celebration but now we can go ahead and start celebrating...and we just encourage people to come out and start getting ready for the season of events.”

The festival is free and open to the public and even local businesses have signed up to participate. Activities will run from March 11 to March 18.

Click here to view the entire schedule.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.