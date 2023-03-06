Irish/Celtic Heritage Festival to begin Saturday in Beckley

Irish/Celtic Heritage Festival
Irish/Celtic Heritage Festival(wvva)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - This weekend, the City of Beckley is paying tribute to tradition.

The weeklong Irish/Celtic Heritage Festival will kick off on Saturday, March 11, with Irish road bowling on the McManus Trail. Other events include Celtic dancing, bagpipe playing and more.

The city used to put on a larger Irish festival annually, but it’s been years since it was last held. WVVA spoke to Jill Moorefield, Director of Beckley Events, who says it’s nice to see a once cherished event return...

And begin event season early.

“It’s great to be able to offer something in March,” Moorefield shared. “Normally, we start in April with our Coffee and Tea Celebration but now we can go ahead and start celebrating...and we just encourage people to come out and start getting ready for the season of events.”

The festival is free and open to the public and even local businesses have signed up to participate. Activities will run from March 11 to March 18.

Click here to view the entire schedule.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Peterstown woman celebrates 101st birthday
Peterstown woman celebrates 101st birthday
Nine local wrestlers named state champions
Nine local wrestlers named WVSSAC state champions
Traditionally the eatery closed its doors for the owners to explore the world for new recipes.
Cuz’s in Pounding Mill is back open for its 44th season
Hotel Thelma
Taking a look inside the historic Hotel Thelma
Berkshire’s Old Fashioned Frozen Custards reopens with new name and menu
Berkshire’s Old Fashioned Frozen Custards reopens with new name and menu

Latest News

Mr. sparky of Southern WV offers many services, including ones related to electrical issues.
Mr. Sparky Spotlight: safety devices for homes
Legacy is located in Richlands, Virginia.
In Focus: Legacy Hospice and Palliative Care offers multiple services
Cow at Caring Acres Farm
West Virginia sees increase in number of farms for 2022
Mural concepts
Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce plans two 50-foot murals for I-64 bridge piers