In Focus: Legacy Hospice and Palliative Care offers multiple services

Legacy is located in Richlands, Virginia.
By Melinda Zosh
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - On the Sunday March 5 edition of In Focus, WVVA featured Legacy Hospice and Palliative Care in Richlands, Virginia.

This episode’s guests included Tammie Vencill, the agency administrator, Kristen Thompson-Whitt, a Family Nurse Practitioner (FNP) for hospice, and Sara Ellis, the FNP and Director of palliative care. The guests explained what hospice and palliative care are (and the differences between the two), what services Legacy Hospice and Palliative Care offers, what areas Legacy covers and more.

To watch a preview of the full 30-minute interview, go here.

Getting in touch with Legacy Hospice and Palliative Care:

If you’d like to get in touch with Legacy Hospice and Palliative Care, you can call toll free at 1-866-596-9181. The local number is 276-596-9181.

The address is: 1963 Second St. Richlands, Virginia.

You can visit the website here.

What is In Focus?

In Focus is community affairs show about people, events and important topics in the Two Virginias.

When does it air?

It airs every Sun. morning on WVVA at 9 a.m.

