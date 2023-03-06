“Farmers Market” at Trophies & More sells sandwiches and more.

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) -Trophies & More has added an expansion to their business: a deli! As of last fall, the spot that once held “The Painting Place” now holds Trophies and More’s Farmers Market. Jade Hampton, the manager says the Farmers Market is like an Amish deli, with an assortment of Amish products, old-fashioned candies and made-to-order sandwiches. She says the Farmers Market already has a lot of regulars who are like family now.

“We are a very family-oriented business. Like I said, all my customers are like family to us. They come in, they tell us how work’s been, how their kids have been annoying them this past week... I just love the environment when you walk in here,” says Hampton.

If you are interested in checking out the Farmers Market for yourself, it can be found at 514 Rogers Street, Princeton, West Virginia. Its hours are ten o’clock to five-thirty from Monday through Friday.

