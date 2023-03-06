Details for services honoring late coach Hicks, flags to be lowered in Pulaski Co.

Credit: @Shaynegraham17/Twitter
Credit: @Shaynegraham17/Twitter(Credit: @Shaynegraham17/Twitter)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 4:06 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Joel Hicks, the beloved Pulaski Co. High School football coach that died last week at the age of 81, will be honored at a memorial service on Saturday, March 18 at 3 p.m. at Kenneth J. Dobson Stadium - Joel Hicks Field.

The field is located at 5414 Cougar Trail Road in Dublin.

The Office of Pulaski Co. Administrator, Jonathan D. Sweet, has released an order for all Pulaski Co. flags to be flown at half-staff on all buildings and grounds. This will be in effect countywide on Tuesday, March 7 at sunrise and last through sunset on Thursday, March 9.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Peterstown woman celebrates 101st birthday
Peterstown woman celebrates 101st birthday
Nine local wrestlers named state champions
Nine local wrestlers named WVSSAC state champions
Traditionally the eatery closed its doors for the owners to explore the world for new recipes.
Cuz’s in Pounding Mill is back open for its 44th season
Hotel Thelma
Taking a look inside the historic Hotel Thelma
Berkshire’s Old Fashioned Frozen Custards reopens with new name and menu
Berkshire’s Old Fashioned Frozen Custards reopens with new name and menu

Latest News

Bluefield State University splits Sunday doubleheader
Bluefield State University splits Sunday doubleheader
Nine local wrestlers named state champions
Nine local wrestlers named WVSSAC state champions
Nine local wrestlers named state champions
Nine local wrestlers named state champions
In two one-run ball games, Big Blue sweep Battlers.
BSU sweeps Alderson Broaddus
Concord swept by UVA Wise on Saturday
Concord swept by UVA Wise on Saturday