Concord University to host free COVID testing and vaccine clinic

Concord University to host free COVID clinic(WVVA)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 10:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATHENS, W.Va. (WVVA) - According to a release sent by PAAC Media, their COVID-19 Surge Testing and Vaccine team will be hosting a free COVID testing, vaccine, and booster clinic on Wednesday, March 8 in the Student Union.

“All testing and vaccinations will be conducted on a first come first serve basis from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm,” said the release.

It will be a free event to everyone in the community, and there will be Moderna and Pfizer vaccines available for ages 5 and up. All children under 18 must have a parent or guardian present in order to be vaccinated.

No insurance will be required.

For more information call 304-741-7157. Visit the PAAC Covid-19 Surge Team on Facebook and Instagram @PAAC.Surge for updates.

