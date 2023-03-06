Committee formed to support fundraising efforts for Bill Withers statue in Beckley

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - City leaders are stepping up efforts to secure funding for a Bill Withers statue in Uptown Beckley.

The Grammy-award winning songwriter known for hits such as ‘Lean on Me’ and ‘Ain’t No Sunshine’ was from Southern West Virginia. Born in Slab Fork, Withers went to school in Beckley before joining the military.

To honor his legacy, city leaders have formed a committee to help boost fundraising efforts for a Withers statue in Uptown and they are looking for donations of all sizes to get the project moving.

“My first feeling is this would be such a boon to visitorship here in Beckley...people coming to see the Bill Withers statue as they come into town. Pastor Hightower picked that location as his preferred location for the sculpture,” said Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold.

Pastor Hightower is known for a number of high-profile pieces, including the Katherine Johnson statue in Institute, West Virginia.

A special fundraising account has been set up at the Beckley Area Foundation (BAF) specifically for this project. Anyone mailing in a check should specify that the money is for the Bill Withers project.

