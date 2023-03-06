Bluefield State University splits Sunday doubleheader

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - After sweeping the Alderson Broaddus Battlers on Saturday, the Bluefield State University baseball team took on the Battlers again at noon and 2 p.m. on Sunday.

In the first game, Big Blue got out to a 3-1 lead and held through to win 3-2. In the second game, the Battlers got out to a 5-0 lead, and the Big Blue tried to come back but lost 7-6.

