Blue Flames Bar & Grill has Grand Opening in Bluefield, WV

Food and drinks in a fun atmosphere
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 6:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -A new restaurant had its ribbon cutting ceremony Monday. It’s called Blue Flames Bar & Grill. The “blue” in its name comes from its Bluefield location and the “flames” come from the grill. The owner, Marcus Hodge, says he wants the restaurant to be a safe environment where people can have fun – and get good food and drinks.

“We sell, like, mixed drinks... Our food is more like wings, Philly cheesesteaks, cheeseburgers... a smashed potato where we put chicken, steak, shrimp, couple different vegetables, butter and cheese and stuff on it,” says Hodge.

To celebrate the grand opening, the first fifty people will get a free hot dog. Area college students with ID will also get 10% off food purchases every day.

Blue Flames Bar & Grill is at 2501 Bluefield Avenue, Bluefield, West Virginia.

