Birthdays: 3.6.23

Happy Birthday to all who celebrate on this day!!
By Joshua Bolden
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 7:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Birthdays: 3.6.23

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Peterstown woman celebrates 101st birthday
Peterstown woman celebrates 101st birthday
Nine local wrestlers named state champions
Nine local wrestlers named WVSSAC state champions
Traditionally the eatery closed its doors for the owners to explore the world for new recipes.
Cuz’s in Pounding Mill is back open for its 44th season
Berkshire’s Old Fashioned Frozen Custards reopens with new name and menu
Berkshire’s Old Fashioned Frozen Custards reopens with new name and menu
Hotel Thelma
Taking a look inside the historic Hotel Thelma

Latest News

Peterstown woman celebrates 101st birthday
Peterstown woman celebrates 101st birthday
Peterstown woman celebrates 101st birthday
Peterstown woman celebrates 101st birthday
Protesters march for justice at SRJ
Hearts and Horizons
Hearts and Horizons is a sober drop-in center in Tazewell, VA