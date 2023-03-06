Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce plans two 50-foot murals for I-64 bridge piers

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce (BRCCC) is working to install two new murals.

The Glen Morgan Bridge Pier Project will establish two 50-foot murals on the I-64 bridge that leads into Beckley from the south.

WVVA spoke to the President and CEO of the BRCCC, Michelle Rotellini, who says artists Melissa Doty and Nicole Westfall have created two vibrant pieces that represent West Virginia scenes and icons. This includes a black bear, cardinal, rock climbing, hiking and more.

Due to the size and timing of the mural, Doty and Westfall are using a new technique where they will paint the scenes on a mural cloth called poly tab. This allows them to paint the murals piece by piece throughout the winter and then, when it’s time, glue them on the piers within a matter of days.

The chamber hopes to see the murals installed in May.

“We are always looking to improve the quality of place and quality of life here in Beckley and Raleigh County,” Rotellini said of the project. “People want to live in a happy place, a place that shows diversity and creativity and art does that for the community...”

Rotellini shared that part of the project is being funded through grants, but they still need the community’s help. $10,000 is still needed to complete the project.

Currently, $7000 in pledges have been made by community members, $5,000 has been allocated by the Carter Family Foundation, the Buckner Woodford Clay Fund has committed to providing landscaping and signage around the murals and United Rentals has agreed to provide the installation equipment. Additional grants have been submitted to the Beckley Area Foundation, the Vecellio Family Foundation and the Truist WV Foundation.

Once the mural is installed, the Raleigh County Make it Shine Committee will keep the area clean.

Throughout the year, the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce completes other projects to beautify the area such as Spring and Fall litter cleanups, graffiti coverups, concrete and sidewalk repair and more.

To learn more about these efforts and how to help with the ongoing mural project, click here.

