$123M contract for travel plaza renovations awarded

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The West Virginia Parkways Authority has approved the contract for the demolition and renovation of the Beckley and Bluestone Travel Plazas.

Both plazas closed on Feb. 1 and, according to the Parkways Authority, the contract was awarded on Feb. 23. The roughly $123 million venture will be completed by Paramount Builders of Saint Albans.

The contract will be finalized any day now and Paramount will then begin their demolition.

“This officially sets into motion the plan to bring world-class facilities to Southern West Virginia to showcase our beautiful state to the millions of travelers we see annually on the West Virginia Turnpike, most of whom are from out of state,” said Jeff Miller, executive director of the Parkways Authority.

“To be able to partner with a West Virginia construction firm that has delivered so many quality projects around the state truly adds to the overall partnerships we have formed in working towards making this project a reality.”

The newly redeveloped travel plazas will offer a 24/7 convenience store, outdoor dining options, expanded food offerings and more. Both locations are projected to open in 2024.

