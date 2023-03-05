Nine local wrestlers named WVSSAC state champions
Independence, Beckley and Greenbrier West all have state wrestling champions
Huntington, W.Va. (WVVA) - For the WVSSAC state championship in Huntington, there were nine local athletes named as state champions in their weights. Below are the results:
Dillon Perdue Independence, A-AA, 106lbs
Garrett Johnson Beckley, AAA, 106lbs
Tyler Roark Beckley, AAA, 126lbs
Judah Price Independence, A-AA, 150lbs
Ethan Osborne, Beckley, AAA, 157lbs
Jesse Adams Independence, A-AA, 165lbs
Colten Caron Independence, A-AA, 175lbs
Josh Hart Independence, A-AA, 190lbs
Cole Vandall Greenbrier West, A-AA, 215lbs
Greenbrier West as a team won the Class A state championship. Judah Price and Ethan Osborne were named Most Outstanding Wrestlers in Class AA and AAA, respectively. Head coach for Beckley Matt Osborne was named Class AAA Coach of the Year.
