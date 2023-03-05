Nine local wrestlers named WVSSAC state champions

Huntington, W.Va. (WVVA) - For the WVSSAC state championship in Huntington, there were nine local athletes named as state champions in their weights. Below are the results:

Dillon Perdue Independence, A-AA, 106lbs

Garrett Johnson Beckley, AAA, 106lbs

Tyler Roark Beckley, AAA, 126lbs

Judah Price Independence, A-AA, 150lbs

Ethan Osborne, Beckley, AAA, 157lbs

Jesse Adams Independence, A-AA, 165lbs

Colten Caron Independence, A-AA, 175lbs

Josh Hart Independence, A-AA, 190lbs

Cole Vandall Greenbrier West, A-AA, 215lbs

Greenbrier West as a team won the Class A state championship. Judah Price and Ethan Osborne were named Most Outstanding Wrestlers in Class AA and AAA, respectively. Head coach for Beckley Matt Osborne was named Class AAA Coach of the Year.

