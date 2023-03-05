Major warmth on the way for the start of the work week.

Temperatures tonight will be cooler again.
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
After a beautiful day today, the rest of the afternoon is looking to be very much the same. Temperatures tonight will be dropping down into the 30s once again, though most of us will stay on the upper end of things. Cloud cover tonight will be a little more than we’ve seen today as we have a warm front moving in on Monday morning.

Temperatures will be chilly again tonight.
Temperatures will be chilly again tonight.

That warm front will be bringing the heat as we see temperatures soaring into the upper 60s through the afternoon. Clouds will be variable throughout the day, with the heaviest clouds coming in during the afternoon. Winds will start out coming from the southeast before changing over to the southwest by the afternoon. Winds will be a little gusty at times, gusting as high as 30 miles per hour.

Tomorrow will be a very warm day.
Tomorrow will be a very warm day.
Winds will be strong on Tuesday as well.
Winds will be strong on Tuesday as well.

As we head overnight on Monday we’ll see more clouds and a few rain showers through Tuesday morning. The rain should come to an end by 8 AM, leaving us dry for the rest of Tuesday. Temperatures will be back down in the mid 50s, but we will really cool off by the evening with temperatures dropping down into the 20s Tuesday night.

Rain is possible Tuesday morning.
Rain is possible Tuesday morning.

We will stay dry for the middle of the week before our next system moves in Thursday night. We could end up seeing some rain and snow at times, stay tuned!

