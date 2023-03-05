Concord swept by UVA Wise on Saturday

ATHENS, W.Va. (WVVA) - It was a beautiful day in Athens and time for some baseball as Concord had its first set of a doubleheader with the UVA Wise Cavaliers.

The Mountain lions would go up 3-0 in the first game. However, the Cavaliers came back in the seventh inning to score seven runs and win 9-6. In the second game, Concord had a early 3-2 lead but the Cavaliers stormed back to win big 13-4.

