Concord swept by UVA Wise on Saturday

Mountain lions lose 9-6 and 13-4 to Cavaliers
By Jon Surratt
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 7:22 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ATHENS, W.Va. (WVVA) - It was a beautiful day in Athens and time for some baseball as Concord had its first set of a doubleheader with the UVA Wise Cavaliers.

The Mountain lions would go up 3-0 in the first game. However, the Cavaliers came back in the seventh inning to score seven runs and win 9-6. In the second game, Concord had a early 3-2 lead but the Cavaliers stormed back to win big 13-4.

