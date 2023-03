BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - The Bluefield State University Big Blue baseball team hosted the Alderson Broaddus Battlers in a doubleheader Saturday.

In the first game, the Big Blue trailed 3-0 but came back to take it 5-4. In the second game, the Big Blue needed another comeback to take the sweep over the Battlers 4-3.

