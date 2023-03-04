Wyoming Co. couple sentenced to prison

MULLENS, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Wyoming County couple was sentenced to one-to-five years in prison on Feb. 28.

49-year-old Penny Sue Biggs, and 55-year-old Mason Biggs of Mullens, W.Va. were sentenced after pleading guilty in Dec. to one count of Failure to Render Aid. According to the Wyoming Co. Prosecuting Attorney, the two were using illegal substances with at least one other person, when another person overdosed.

The prosecutor reported the two then placed the victim beside a road before leaving the scene.

The incident was investigated by the Wyoming Co. Police Dept., and Mullens Police Dept..

