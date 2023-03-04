Wyoming Co. couple sentenced to prison

By Ben Schwartz
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 8:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MULLENS, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Wyoming County couple was sentenced to one-to-five years in prison on Feb. 28.

49-year-old Penny Sue Biggs, and 55-year-old Mason Biggs of Mullens, W.Va. were sentenced after pleading guilty in Dec. to one count of Failure to Render Aid. According to the Wyoming Co. Prosecuting Attorney, the two were using illegal substances with at least one other person, when another person overdosed.

The prosecutor reported the two then placed the victim beside a road before leaving the scene.

The incident was investigated by the Wyoming Co. Police Dept., and Mullens Police Dept..

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Berkshire’s Old Fashioned Frozen Custards reopens with new name and menu
Berkshire’s Old Fashioned Frozen Custards reopens with new name and menu
Teddy Woods facing Felony Animal Cruelty
Ansted man facing felony charges in Fayette County
Agnieszka K. Drelich-Smith
Sheriff releases name after body found in Mason County
Traditionally the eatery closed its doors for the owners to explore the world for new recipes.
Cuz’s in Pounding Mill is back open for its 44th season
WVDOH truck driver one of two people injured in work zone crash

Latest News

Gema served the people of Beckley for four and a half years.
Beckley Police Dept. mourns loss of K-9, Gema
The museum will be open free of charge, Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. through 4 p.m..
Mercer County War Museum to re-open Monday
Beckley Police Dept. mourns loss of K-9, Gema
Beckley Police Dept. mourns loss of K-9, Gema
Wyoming Co. couple sentenced to prison
Wyoming Co. couple sentenced to prison