Oak Hill Police investigate sexual assault on school board property

By Annie Moore
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 8:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OAK HILL, W.Va. (WVVA) - According to a release from the Oak Hill Police Dept. on Saturday, their agency is currently investigating an alleged sexual assault that occurred on Fayette County School Board Property, after school hours.

The release said quote “this incident is currently under investigation by the Oak Hill Police Department and with having juveniles involved in this incident it is extremely sensitive in nature. The names of the juveniles involved are confidential. With this the alleged locations and crimes are still being investigated.”

If there is any further information regarding this alleged incident, those with information are urged to contact the Oak Hill Police Department.

Right now, no additional details are being released.

