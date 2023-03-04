Mercer County War Museum to re-open Monday

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Mercer County War Museum is set to re-open Monday, March 6. following a winter-hiatus.

Beginning Monday, the museum will be open free-of-charge from 11 a.m. through 4 p.m., featuring belongings from Mercer County soldiers. Items on display include everything form awards to recovered battle flags, literature and much more.

With more than 20 years in operation, the museum’s founder said it’s about much more than simply showcasing history.

“It’s a personal museum,” said Tony Whitlow. “It’s about people, veterans that fought the wars, the ones that didn’t make it back, of course...It was just a venture to let the veterans know that we’re appreciating them, and they’re not forgotten.”

The museum is located just across the Mercer County Courthouse in Princeton.

