James Monroe continues impressive run, captures sectional championship in convincing fashion
Mavericks beat Raiders, 91-34
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 1:14 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LINDSIDE, W.Va. (WVVA) - The James Monroe Mavericks are into the stretch. James Monroe dominated River View on Friday night to win the sectional title.
The Mavericks won 91-34 and will now host Greenbrier West for the regional title on Thursday.
River View will travel to Webster County for the other regional title.
Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.