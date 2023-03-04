House passes insurance premium hike for some West Virginians

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ)- The West Virginia House of Delegates passed Senate Bill 268, a bill lawmakers said will raise the price of health care premiums for the West Virginia Public Employees Insurance Agency, also known as PEIA, impacting teachers and state employees.

Legislators on both sides of the aisle agreed that something needed to be done to save PEIA but disagreed with how to do so.

Supporting lawmakers hope for a return to teachers and other public employees paying 20 percent of their premiums -- a number they say has slid to just 17 percent. The legislation also forces spouses eligible for coverage elsewhere to leave PEIA or pay a higher rate.

Supporters contend a $2,300 pay raise and the promise of tax cuts will cushion the blow.

Labor unions say those numbers do not add up. They contend it could cost some families $200 a year. They believe lawmakers should use surplus tax revenue to fund PEIA.

“I don’t think any of us are happy to be here today,” Del. Matthew Rohrback said. “PEIA is $154 million in the hole for the fiscal year that we’re working on a budget for the plan. Failure to do nothing other than continue the current course that we’ve been on... by 2027′s plan year, we get up to a deficit of $424 million.”

Opponents said even with a pay raise and tax cuts, this is too much to put on state employees all at once.

They said the cost to have PEIA insurance would increase by roughly 25%.

“We have literally giving public employees nothing,” Del. Sean Hornbuckle said. “We’re going to give them a pay raise, but again, the amount of the premium is going to negate that pay raise.”

Some lawmakers said the rate hike needs to be done all at once because the program has been mismanaged by not raising premiums recently.

However, those against the bill say it’s too much to put on teachers and state employees all at once.

The vote passed with 69 in support.

Tap here for previous coverage.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.