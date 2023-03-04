Hearts and Horizons is a sober drop-in center in Tazewell, VA

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - Getting free from addiction is no easy task, but there’s a house in Tazewell that’s there for support.

“We’re a drop-in center. Anybody that feels like that need a safe place to come. We have resources for people in recovery. We have prevention resources. We have meetings almost every night,” said volunteer and co-founder Sharon Kitts.

The sober drop-in center, Hearts and Horizons, opened its doors in 2021.

“This place got started because there was a need. I know that early on I needed a place to go where there was other people in recovery. People I could relate to,” said co-founder and volunteer Jared Smith.

Since its inception, Hearts and Horizons has helped community members in their recovery with care.

“It’s really fun. There’s a lot to do here and there’s meetings all the time. The meetings are amazing. And just having that support. You know people that are in recovery are reaching out to help you,” said volunteer Lori Blackwell.

If you or someone you love is interested in what the center has to offer-

“Just walk in,” said Blackwell

“It’s always been said to me, that as long as you have breath in your body you have hope. So if you’ve got breath in your body come by here. You might not think you can do it but you can definitely do it,” said Smith.

Hearts and Horizons is currently volunteer ran, but they are always open during these meeting hours:

Celebrate Recovery: Monday 7pm-8pm

Narcotics Anonymous: 7pm-8pm

Alcoholics Anonymous: Wednesday 5:30pm-6:30pm

Alcoholics Anonymous: Saturday 7pm-8pm

You can reach out to the center by email: hearts.horizons@gmail.com

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.