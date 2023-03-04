Graham falls in VHSL first round

G-men bounced by Radford Bobcats 49-28
By Jon Surratt
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 12:00 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RADFORD, Va. (WVVA) - The Graham G-men had a successful season that ultimately led the team to the VHSL Class two state playoffs. Their first round matchup: The Radford Bobcats, the reigning state runner-ups.

The Bobcats got out to a 7-0 lead in the first quarter and never looked back. A Gavin Cormany buzzer beating shot at halftime gave the Bobcats a 27-12 lead to ultimately win 49-28.

Hear from Graham head coach Todd Baker about what this season meant for the program to ultimately make it to states and build for the future.

