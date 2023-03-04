“Egg-cellent” painting workshop with Billie Johnson

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) -

Today local artist Billie Johnson came to the Between Friends gift shop to teach a class on egg decorating.

Johnson discovered the art form over the pandemic and found it therapeutic. Now she is passing on the skill to class attendees- just in time for the upcoming Easter holiday.

These are easy, fun, and simple. They are just handy to do. And I think people enjoy decorating for the holidays,” Johnson said.

You can find Johnson’s work locally at the Between Friends gift shop in Tazewell and the magnolia on Jefferson in Bluefield, West Virginia.

