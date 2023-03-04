Dry conditions continue through the weekend.

After some wind and rain yesterday, things will begin to calm down through the weekend. Tonight, temperatures will be dropping down into the low 30s. Some of us might get down to the upper 20s due to the clear conditions we are expecting. Winds will begin to die down through the day as well, leading to calmer conditions over night.

Dry and cool. (WVVA WEATHER)

Sunday is looking to be a really good day coming up. High temperatures will return to more mild conditions, reaching into the upper 50s, well above our normal high of 48. We’ll start out with sunny skies around 8 AM, and we’ll continue to see them as we head into the afternoon hours. Temperatures overnight on Sunday will drop back down into the 30s.

Sunny through the day on Sunday (WVVA WEATHER)

Winds will return to calmer levels as well. We could see some wind gusts in our eastern counties along the mountain ridges, though it will be nowhere near the gusts we saw Friday night into Saturday.

Wind gusts will be strongest in Pocahontas and Greenbrier counties. (WVVA WEATHER)

Heading into the start of the work week, we’ll continue to be mild. Temperatures will be reaching into the upper 60s on Monday, but we will continue to cool down through the week. A slight chance of a rain shower is possible on Monday evening, though our next big rain maker won’t show up until the end of the week. Stay tuned!

