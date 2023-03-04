Bluefield builds early lead, cruises to sectional championship

Beavers beat Warriors, 67-44
By Josh Widman
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 1:01 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Bluefield jumped out to a 20-3 lead after the first quarter and continued to keep its foot on the gas.

The Beavers’ defense was dominant in the first half as Bluefield only surrendered nine points.

Bluefield avenged last season’s sectional championship loss to Wyoming East with a 67-44 victory on Friday night.

Bluefield will host Liberty and Wyoming East will travel to Chapmanville on Tuesday for regional championship games.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Berkshire’s Old Fashioned Frozen Custards reopens with new name and menu
Berkshire’s Old Fashioned Frozen Custards reopens with new name and menu
Traditionally the eatery closed its doors for the owners to explore the world for new recipes.
Cuz’s in Pounding Mill is back open for its 44th season
Teddy Woods facing Felony Animal Cruelty
Ansted man facing felony charges in Fayette County
It features inflatables, arcade games and more.
Bounce Zone in Claypool Hill is open for business
A prominent Beckley attorney will be laid to rest on Sunday.
Prominent local attorney to be laid to rest

Latest News

James Monroe vs. River View boys basketball
James Monroe continues impressive run, captures sectional championship in convincing fashion
Oak Hill vs. Princeton boys basketball
Oak Hill upsets Princeton, claims sectional title
James Monroe vs. River View boys basketball
James Monroe vs. River View boys basketball
Bluefield vs. Wyoming East boys basketball