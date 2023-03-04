Bluefield builds early lead, cruises to sectional championship

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Bluefield jumped out to a 20-3 lead after the first quarter and continued to keep its foot on the gas.

The Beavers’ defense was dominant in the first half as Bluefield only surrendered nine points.

Bluefield avenged last season’s sectional championship loss to Wyoming East with a 67-44 victory on Friday night.

Bluefield will host Liberty and Wyoming East will travel to Chapmanville on Tuesday for regional championship games.

