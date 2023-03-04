Beckley Police Dept. mourns loss of K-9, Gema

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Beckley Police Department mourned the loss of Gema Friday, a K-9 officer following a short battle with illness.

In a statement, the Police Department said in-part: “Gemma was an amazing police dog and an even better partner to her handler, Sgt. Reynolds. Sgt. Reynolds had been taking care of her around the clock, with multiple trips per week back and forth to Virginia Tech. Unfortunately, Gema succumbed to her illness yesterday while recieving treatment at Virginia Tech.”

Gema was a six year-old Belgian Malinois, who served the people of Beckley for four and a half years.

