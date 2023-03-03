WVU Extension, Dept of Public Administration hosts community event in Beckley

WVU meeting
WVU meeting(wvva)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - On Friday, Mar. 3, Beckley residents had a chance to brainstorm ways to make their city a better place to live and work.

The event was hosted by the West Virginia University Extension Office and Department of Public Administration and held in the East Beckley Community Transformation Center on Antonio Avenue. The meeting ran from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

WVVA was told by organizers that Friday’s meeting was to allow participants to express their visions and concerns for the future. This was accomplished through various activities and group conversations.

Friday’s meeting was attended mostly by those in the local workforce- including the Beckley Police Department, Beckley Sanitary Board and Beckley Pride to name a few; however, another meeting will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the same location. This meeting is open to anyone.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Berkshire’s Old Fashioned Frozen Custards reopens with new name and menu
Berkshire’s Old Fashioned Frozen Custards reopens with new name and menu
Teddy Woods facing Felony Animal Cruelty
Ansted man facing felony charges in Fayette County
Agnieszka K. Drelich-Smith
Sheriff releases name after body found in Mason County
WVDOH truck driver one of two people injured in work zone crash
Be the sunshine, in memory of Rylee Odle.
Wear yellow for Rylee

Latest News

It features inflatables, arcade games and more.
Bounce Zone in Claypool Hill is open for business
Trulieve, Beckley
New medical marijuana dispensary opens in Beckley
From left to right: Leauna Thompson, Amelia Garrett, Elei Haynes
Three Mercer Christian students receive scholarships from Bluefield University
We are still a little less than two years away from the inauguration of West Virginia’s next...
Republican gubernatorial candidate talks tourism in Fayetteville