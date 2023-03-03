WVU Extension, Dept of Public Administration hosts community event in Beckley

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - On Friday, Mar. 3, Beckley residents had a chance to brainstorm ways to make their city a better place to live and work.

The event was hosted by the West Virginia University Extension Office and Department of Public Administration and held in the East Beckley Community Transformation Center on Antonio Avenue. The meeting ran from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

WVVA was told by organizers that Friday’s meeting was to allow participants to express their visions and concerns for the future. This was accomplished through various activities and group conversations.

Friday’s meeting was attended mostly by those in the local workforce- including the Beckley Police Department, Beckley Sanitary Board and Beckley Pride to name a few; however, another meeting will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the same location. This meeting is open to anyone.

