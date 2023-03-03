Two face felony charges following high-speed chase in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Two individuals are now facing felony charges following a high-speed chase in Fayette County on Thursday.

According to Sheriff Mike Fridley, on the evening of March 2, the suspects fled police, who were conducting routine traffic enforcement in Mount Hope. Fridley says police tried to stop the vehicle for defective equipment.

In an attempt to elude law enforcement, the driver, who has been identified as 44-year-old Richard Patrick of Mount Hope, reached speeds up to 85 miles per hour. He also veered off the main roadway, taking the vehicle through residents’ yards.

The vehicle was later apprehended on Smoke Stack Road.

As deputies were working to detain the vehicle’s passenger, 43-year-old Christina Jack of Sandbranch, Jack admitted to police that she had cocaine in her possession. Multiple bags of substance, both powdery and crystalline, were obtained from the vehicle, as well as weighing scales, roughly $610 in cash and packaging material.

They were both arrested and charged. Patrick has been charged with Fleeing in a Vehicle with Reckless Indifference, and Jack has been charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver a Schedule I and Schedule II Narcotic.

They were taken to Southern Regional Jail to await court proceedings.

