Three Mercer Christian students receive scholarships from Bluefield University

From left to right: Leauna Thompson, Amelia Garrett, Elei Haynes
By Robert Castillo
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MERCER COUNTY W.Va. (WVVA) - Three students at Mercer Christian Academy got a pleasant surprise on Friday, courtesy of Bluefield University. School representatives made the stop to surprise Amelia Garrett, Leauna Thompson and Elei Haynes with the scholarships.

Thompson and Haynes were awarded the Spire Scholarship which is $1,000 and Garrett was awarded the Presidential Scholarship which gives her free tuition to the school. Requirements for the scholarship were based on a GPA requirement and Garret also had to compete with other applicants through an essay contest.

Garrett was able to beat out 45 other students for the award by talking about what she expects from the school. She says she expects to make mistakes.

“The main topic of my essay was being willing to make mistakes and I wrote specifically that I can hold myself to such a standards to where I can set goals for myself, but it’s also important to know that mistakes are part of life,” said Garrett.

Garret went onto say that you can’t grow and be a better person without making mistakes.

Congratulations to all three winners!

