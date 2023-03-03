Taking a look inside the historic Hotel Thelma

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Last month we learned of the new plans to restore the historic Hotel Thelma. During the segregation era, Hotel Thelma was one of the few Mercer County listings in the Green Book, the road map for African Americans to find safe lodging while traveling in the country.

For the first time, we get a look at the inside of the once thriving hotel, as the current owner gives city officials a tour of the building. It marks their first Hotel Thelma Project meeting to discuss future possibilities for the site.

“What we want to do is establish pretty much what Thelma did when she initially started the building. Giving back to the community an outreach for the city. Creating the opportunity for individuals within the community,” said current Hotel Thelma owner, Reverend James Mitchell Sr.

Time, vacancy, and vandals have taken their toll on the space. As a result, Mitchell says the building is in rough shape. He says with the right help from the right people they can restore Hotel Thelma to it’s glory days.

He’s hopeful the building can become as close as it used to be when giants in the music industry were guests here, like James Brown, Little Richard, and Ike & Tina Turner. Mitchell says there are good things on the horizon here.

“We’re headed in the right direction now. With full support from different organizations, people in the community, from the city. We should be able to get it up and running. I would like to have this visitable in two years,” said Mitchell.

Hotel Thelma Board Member, Skip Crane says it’s going to take a lot of support from the community. State officials and donors made the visit on Friday to see how they can help. Crane says it’s a good first step.

“I think this building will empower not only this neighborhood but it will empower this whole city. Because all of us like soul music and rock and roll music and stuff like that. So many famous people stayed here,” said Crane.

Crane adds they are currently working to set up a bank account and gain 501(c)(3) non-profit status so they can begin collecting funds to renovate and more importantly, rejuvenate the historic site.

