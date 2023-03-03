A strong cold front will impact our region today

A WIND ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR THE ENTIRE REGION. A HIGH WIND WARNING GOES INTO EFFECT FOR WESTERN GREENBRIER AND POCAHONTAS COUNTIES THIS EVENING. (WVVA WEATHER)

A WIND ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR THE ENTIRE REGION THROUGH SATURDAY FOR WIND GUSTS UPWARDS OF 45-55 MPH. GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT.

A HIGH WIND WARNING GOES INTO EFFECT THIS EVENING AND LASTS THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING FOR WESTERN GREENBRIER AND POCAHONTAS COUNTIES. WIND GUSTS UPWARDS OF 60 MPH ARE POSSIBLE AT TIMES. DAMAGING WINDS WILL BLOW DOWN TREES AND POWER LINES. POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE. TRAVEL WILL BE DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES.

Rain and storms will move through our region this afternoon/evening. (WVVA WEATHER)

Some rain is falling across the region this morning as a warm front lifts through. Most will dry up late morning/ early afternoon before a cold front approaches our region. As that front nears our area, it’ll bring gusty winds, heavy rain, and the potential for some strong to severe thunderstorms. Winds will be gusty all day long with gusts upwards of 45-60 mph at times.

Most of our region is under a Slight (2/5) Risk for severe thunderstorms. Damaging winds and heavy downpours are the greatest risk. (WVVA WEATHER)

With any severe storms that do develop this afternoon/evening, damaging winds and heavy downpours will be the greatest threat. There is a VERY LOW chance for a tornado, but I’m not going to rule out a brief/weak one.

Rain and thunderstorms will move off the east and a few leftover sprinkles/flurries are possible late. (WVVA WEATHER)

Wind gusts upwards of 45-60 mph are expected today/tonight. (WVVA WEATHER)

That line of rain and storms will race off to the east tonight. We could see a few spotty showers/flurries overnight as temperatures drop down into the 30s. Winds will stay VERY GUSTY! Wind gusts upwards of 50-60 mph will continue tonight.

Clouds will decrease throughout the day leading to mainly sunny skies Saturday afternoon. (WVVA WEATHER)

Winds will stay gusty tomorrow morning, but they’ll shift out of the northwest which allow temperatures to stay on the cooler side. Highs will top off in the upper 40s and low 50s Saturday afternoon. A few sprinkles/flurries are possible tomorrow morning, but clouds will decrease leading to mainly sunny skies for the afternoon hours.

Cooler conditions are expected for the second half of next week. (WVVA WEATHER)

Temperatures will warm into the 50s/60s on Sunday and the 60s/70s by Monday. We’ll stay dry through that stretch with plenty of sunshine for our Sunday and a mix of sun and clouds on Monday.

Cooler temperatures will filter in late next week. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.