Showers/storms & wind likely through sundown, drying out into Saturday

Cooler and drier air moves in to start the weekend
SEVERE STORMS POSSIBLE THROUGH SUNDOWN
SEVERE STORMS POSSIBLE THROUGH SUNDOWN
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHANCE OF RAIN
CHANCE OF RAIN

As a potent low-pressure system continues to move through the region, showers and thunderstorms wil be likely through the early evening. A few storms up until 9 PM or so could be strong to severe. Gusty winds, heavy rain, and even a brief, weak isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out through sundown.

TORNADO WATCH
TORNADO WATCH

A TORNADO WATCH INCLUDES BUCHANAN COUNTY UNTIL 7 PM FRIDAY NIGHT.

OVERNIGHT CONDITIONS
OVERNIGHT CONDITIONS

After the sun goes down, we’ll lose energy, and rain should gradually taper overnight. We’ll see lingering clouds and fog into early Saturday. Winds will stay a bit gusty at times overnight and into our Saturday though the rain will wrap up earlier.

HIGH WIND WARNING
HIGH WIND WARNING

A HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR BUCHANAN, NW POCAHONTAS, AND WESTERN GREENBRIER COUNTIES THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING.

WIND ADVISORY
WIND ADVISORY

A WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR EASTERN GREENBRIER, SE POCAHONTAS, FAYETTE, RALEIGH, WYOMING, MCDOWELL, TAZEWELL, GILES, WYTH AND BLAND COUNTIES THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING.

WIND GUST FORECAST
WIND GUST FORECAST

As cooler and drier air moves in, temps will eventually hit the 30s Saturday AM. We could see a few mountain snow showers/flurries, but little to no accumulation is expected. We’ll continue to clear out and dry out Saturday. Highs should be in the mid 40s-low 50s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK
WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Sunday looks mainly sunny and mild, with high temps in the 50s and low 60s. We’ll stay warm to start next week, but look colder and unsettled to finish it...

STAY TUNED!

