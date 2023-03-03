Showers/storms & wind likely through sundown, drying out into Saturday

CHANCE OF RAIN (WVVA WEATHER)

As a potent low-pressure system continues to move through the region, showers and thunderstorms wil be likely through the early evening. A few storms up until 9 PM or so could be strong to severe. Gusty winds, heavy rain, and even a brief, weak isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out through sundown.

TORNADO WATCH (WVVA WEATHER)

A TORNADO WATCH INCLUDES BUCHANAN COUNTY UNTIL 7 PM FRIDAY NIGHT.

OVERNIGHT CONDITIONS (WVVA WEATHER)

After the sun goes down, we’ll lose energy, and rain should gradually taper overnight. We’ll see lingering clouds and fog into early Saturday. Winds will stay a bit gusty at times overnight and into our Saturday though the rain will wrap up earlier.

HIGH WIND WARNING (WVVA WEATHER)

A HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR BUCHANAN, NW POCAHONTAS, AND WESTERN GREENBRIER COUNTIES THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING.

WIND ADVISORY (WVVA WEATHER)

A WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR EASTERN GREENBRIER, SE POCAHONTAS, FAYETTE, RALEIGH, WYOMING, MCDOWELL, TAZEWELL, GILES, WYTH AND BLAND COUNTIES THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING.

WIND GUST FORECAST (WVVA WEATHER)

As cooler and drier air moves in, temps will eventually hit the 30s Saturday AM. We could see a few mountain snow showers/flurries, but little to no accumulation is expected. We’ll continue to clear out and dry out Saturday. Highs should be in the mid 40s-low 50s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK (WVVA WEATHER)

Sunday looks mainly sunny and mild, with high temps in the 50s and low 60s. We’ll stay warm to start next week, but look colder and unsettled to finish it...

STAY TUNED!

